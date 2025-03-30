Eight of the best-rated garden centres in Shropshire with glowing customer reviews

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There’s plenty to look forward to this Spring, including a blooming and fragrant garden.

But garden centres offer so much more than just plants for your home. It can be an enjoyable experience to sit down, enjoy the sun, have a drink and a bite - what better way to spend a lovely Spring day?

So, as we head into these warmer months, we have rounded up some of the finest garden centres in Shropshire - according to customer reviews.

Each of the garden centres listed below has a rating higher than 4.5 stars on Google from more than 100 reviews.

Oakgate Nursery & Garden Centre

Oakgate Nursery & Garden Centre is one of the best in the Shropshire. Photo: Oakgate Nursery & Garden Centre/Google

Oakgate Nursery & Garden Centre, Ellerdine, Telford, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 355 Google reviews.

One customer said: “First time visiting today and certainly won't be the last! A lovely, well presented garden centre with friendly staff. Very reasonably priced with good seasonal selection. The tea room was a delight too. My new favourite place.”

Ludlow Homecare and Garden Centre

Ludlow Homecare and Garden Centre is one of the best in Shropshire. Photo: Google

Ludlow Homecare and Garden Centre, Temeside, Ludlow, has a rating of 4.5 from 289 Google reviews.

One customer said: “Very well stocked and a bit of a Tardis. The Plant Section is very well tended and presented with an excellent range of plants. There is a comprehensive selection of garden equipment and supplies. All round excellent place to shop.”

Meadowdale Nurseries & Garden Centre

Meadowdale Nurseries & Garden Centre is one of the best in Shropshire. Photo: Meadowdale Nurseries & Garden Centre/Google

Meadowdale Nurseries & Garden Centre, Horsehay, Telford, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 509 Google reviews.

One customer said: “First time visiting the place despite driving past on dozens of occasions. Great prices, fantastic customer service and they helped me to my car with my very heavy purchases. Thank you!”

Littlefords Garden Centre

Littlefords Garden Centre is one of the best in Shropshire. Photo: Google

Littlefords Garden Centre, Sinclair Gardens, Telford, has a rating of 4.7 stars 211 Google reviews.

One customer said: “Visited twice in last two weeks. Top class stock well presented and at a cost well within my expectations. Staff professional helpful, knowledgeable and very pleasant, a joy to speak with. I will make another visit next week.”

Holly Farm Garden Centre, Nursery & Cafe

Holly Farm Garden Centre Nursery & Cafe is one of the best in Shropshire. Photo: Holly Farm Garden Centre/Google

Holly Farm Garden Centre Nursery & Cafe, Whitchurch Rd, Prees, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 289 Google reviews.

One customer said: “Went for coffee and cakes. Lovely clean cafe and toilets. Service excellent and food super. Shop has very good selection of China, wood, food and garden articles. Plants beautifully presented. Will definitely visit again.”

Bloomsbury Nursery

Bloomsbury Nursery is one of the best in Shropshire. Photo: Google

Bloomsbury Nursery, Grange Acre, Shifnal, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 242 Google reviews.

One customer said: “We always go to this family run nursery. Good prices, variety of plans and the people who run it are extremely friendly. Just what you want in a nursery.”

New Barns Nurseries

New Barns Nurseries is one of the best in Shropshire. Photo: New Barns Nurseries/Google

New Barns Nurseries, Hilton, Bridgnorth, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 160 Google reviews.

One customer said: “Absolutely amazing place with super amazing staff to give you 100% advise. Been coming here for getting few seasons flowers and the quality is perfect. Really happy and would come here again and again and to add price is awesome too.”

Garden Centre & Gift Shop – Derwen College Marketplace

Garden Centre & Gift Shop - Derwen College is one of the best in Shropshire. Photo: Derwen College/Google

Garden Centre & Gift Shop, Gobowen, Oswestry, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 241 Google reviews.

One customer said: “What a gem of a place! We found it after years of visiting this area and were blown away by the quality & value of the food in the cafe and the life-affirming ethos of Derwen College. All the students and staff were so friendly and professional. The vintage shop was great too. We will drive down from Scotland again just to visit this place! Fantastic work.”