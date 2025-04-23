12 of the best-rated pubs in Shropshire to enjoy a pint in this St George's Day - including the George & Dragon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

St George's Day, traditionally celebrated on April 23, is the feast day of St George, the patron saint of England.

People across the country celebrate the day by adorning the red cross and participating in everything English - from drinking at their favourite boozers to morris dancing.

We have rounded up just 12 of the best-rated pubs across Shropshire to have a few pints in this St George's Day.

Each of the following pubs has a rating of higher than 4.5 stars from more than 200 Google reviews.

Here are some of the best pubs in Shropshire - and what customers have to say about them.

The Mill at Leighton

The Mill at Leighton. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The Mill at Leighton, near Cressage, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 348 Google reviews. One customer said: "Lovely sunny beer garden. Cask Marque rated 5, also in Good Beer Guide. Excellent local real ales."

The Stiperstones Inn

The Stiperstones Inn, Stiperstones, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 792 Google reviews. One customer said: "Lovely place, amazing staff and the service is second to none. 100% best accidental find I've ever come across."