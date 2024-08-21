Pub champions explain how Shropshire boozer has been named best in West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Bailey Head in Oswestry has been named as one of the UK's top pubs as part of the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Pub of the Year competition.

It has been described as a must visit for beer lovers, with continually changing casks and a substantial number of canned and bottled beers.

It's the latest award to be given to the pub, which has also been voted the UK’s Best Rural Independent Craft Beer Pub or Bar in 2020 by the Society of Independent Brewers, as well as being voted Most Dog Friendly Pub in the West Midlands in 2017 by DogBuddy.

It has also been a large part of the community, with regular tap take overs and meet the brewer events.

The Bailey Head has been named as one of the top 17 pubs in the UK. Photo: Graham Mitchell

A spokesman for CAMRA said: "Nestled near the Welsh borders in the charming market town of Oswestry, the Bailey Head is a must visit for beer lovers.