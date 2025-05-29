Telford police seize car off the street as it had no MOT - but then discover a bigger shock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police in Telford have towed a car off the street.



West Mercia Police said the car was left parked in Hill Crest Road, in St Georges.

The car was last taxed in 2019

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said when it was checked by officers, not only did the vehicle have no MOT - but it was last taxed six years ago.

"The vehicle was checked by the police and found that it had no MOT and tax expired in September 2019," the spokesperson said. "The vehicle has been seized and taken off the road."