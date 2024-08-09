Popular Shropshire pub named best in West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Bailey Head pub in Oswestry has won the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) West Midlands Regional Pub of the Year 2024 and will be one of 17 in the finals for National Pub of the Year award.

The pub, owned by husband and wife team Duncan Borrowman and Grace Goodlad, has won numerous CAMRA awards in the eight and half years since it opened, but has never gone this far in the Pub of the Year competition.

It narrowly beat the Tamworth Tap, which has won the national competition the last two years running.