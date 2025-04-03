New sales director appointed at Telford International Centre

The international conference destination welcomes in the region of a quarter of a million visitors to Telford annually, and hosts over 140 events in the town.

Former sales manager Rosalind returned to TIC as head of sales in January 2019, and bosses at the International Centre say this latest promotion will build on the continued success of the venue.

“The promotion to Sales Director is a personal ambition realised but it is way more than that for me," said Rosalind.

"Following a career in sales, I came into the business events world when I joined TIC, and it has really resonated – it’s a thriving and diverse national industry – but more importantly I am proud to now be leading the sales direction at such a progressive and smart venue”.

“I appreciate the company, our collective ambition and the clients and colleagues I work with. Ultimately, I’m looking forward to being a significant part of the strategic future of the venue and to solidify our position as a business class national events venue.”

The venue is owned and operated by Southwater Event Group, which also owns a production arm (Stagecraftuk) and three Telford located hotels – the Holiday Inn, the International Hotel and the Ramada.



Tom Gray, CEO, of Southwater Event Group, the Owner and Operator of Telford International Centre, said: “I am delighted Rosalind will be joining our Board of Directors as Sales Director. Her continued commitment to client service, business growth and her vision for the future leaves me in no doubt she will be successful in her new role.”