Micky Moore: Sam Clucas signing will strengthen the spine of Shrewsbury's team

Salop announced their second signing of the summer on Thursday afternoon as Clucas put pen to paper on a two-year contract in Shropshire.

Clucas, who has made more than 450 professional appearances in a career spanning more than 15 years, follows Tom Anderson through the door at the Croud Meadow after he signed two weeks ago.

Moore says the arrival of both Clucas and Anderson will play a crucial role on and off the pitch as Salop regroup and rebuild in League Two after relegation last season.

"We’re delighted to welcome Sam to the club," Moore said. "He brings a wealth of experience and strong leadership qualities - attributes we believe are vital to strengthening the spine of our team.

"I’ve had the privilege of knowing Sam for over a decade, having coached him during my time as assistant manager.

"I know first-hand the value he brings both on and off the pitch.

"With the additions of both Sam and Tom Anderson, we’re confident their experience will play a crucial role in guiding the group and supporting the development of our younger players as we prepare for the season ahead."

Clucas, who has played 66 times in the Premier League, has an impressive record having played for nine different clubs since his career began in 2009.

He signed for Swansea from Hull in August 2017 in a deal worth around £15 million with £1.5 million worth of add-ons.

A year later, he made the move to Stoke for £6 million - he went on to make 131 league appearances for the Potters, scoring 18 times.

During the 2023-24 season, he played for Rotherham in the Championship, and last season, he played briefly for Oldham and Lincoln but struggled with injuries.

Speaking after his signing, he said: "I'm really excited to get my teeth into this.

"I spoke to the head coach very early on in the window and he made it clear he wanted me. If someone wants you to come and play, that's the most important thing.

"I spoke to people who have worked with him before and got really good reviews.

"I saw how he played against Lincoln (last month) and that suits me down to the ground. For me, it was a perfect fit.

"And to have someone I already know in the club in Micky, it's an exciting challenge for me."