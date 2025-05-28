'On the weekend it's like a big party' - We explored a small village near Telford with a thriving pub scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The quaint South Staffordshire village east of Albrighton is just a short drive from Telford and an even shorter train ride from Wolverhampton.

If it’s your first time in the area, you may be surprised - like I was - by how many places there are for a tipple.

There are four boozers only a stone’s throw from each other, including Shropshire’s very own Joule’s Brewery, as well as longstanding pub The Bull, which features a lovely courtyard and even a play area for kids.

We caught up with Jae Fitzpatrick, the bar supervisor of Joule's taphouse The Crown in Wood Road, to find out what drew him to the village - and why plenty of people make the trip out.

Jae Fitzpatrick from Oldbury outside The Crown, a Joule's Brewery pub in Codsall. Photo: Steve Leath

Jae joked: “I actually live in Oldbury so I travel 30 minutes every day - it can't be too bad!”

The 25-year-old, who has worked at the pub since July 2023, added: “It's a nice, quiet little village. It's quite a close-knit community. You see a lot of the same locals come in every single day.

“It's a beautiful place to visit.

“This pub in particular, [things are] starting to really pick up now.

“A lot of people are traveling to Codsall, because we host a lot of big events, especially in this pub, word-of-mouth events, things like that.

“It can get really busy on the weekends, but also during the week. We have a selection of food so if you're looking for something more quiet, come in the week!

“On the weekend, it picks up - it's like a big party.”