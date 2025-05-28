'On the weekend it's like a big party' - We explored a small village near Telford with a thriving pub scene
It was a far bleaker day than some we’ve had lately - but that didn’t stop the friendly locals of Codsall beaming as they told us why they love their village.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The quaint South Staffordshire village east of Albrighton is just a short drive from Telford and an even shorter train ride from Wolverhampton.
If it’s your first time in the area, you may be surprised - like I was - by how many places there are for a tipple.
There are four boozers only a stone’s throw from each other, including Shropshire’s very own Joule’s Brewery, as well as longstanding pub The Bull, which features a lovely courtyard and even a play area for kids.
We caught up with Jae Fitzpatrick, the bar supervisor of Joule's taphouse The Crown in Wood Road, to find out what drew him to the village - and why plenty of people make the trip out.
Jae joked: “I actually live in Oldbury so I travel 30 minutes every day - it can't be too bad!”
The 25-year-old, who has worked at the pub since July 2023, added: “It's a nice, quiet little village. It's quite a close-knit community. You see a lot of the same locals come in every single day.
“It's a beautiful place to visit.
“This pub in particular, [things are] starting to really pick up now.
“A lot of people are traveling to Codsall, because we host a lot of big events, especially in this pub, word-of-mouth events, things like that.
“It can get really busy on the weekends, but also during the week. We have a selection of food so if you're looking for something more quiet, come in the week!
“On the weekend, it picks up - it's like a big party.”