All 23 major road closures across Shropshire as National Highways plan for maintenance and the RAF Cosford Air Show
National Highways are closing many roads across Shropshire over the next two weeks - here’s what to expect.
Many of the following roads across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin are shut due to essential maintenance works being carried out by the government body.
However, a few closures are in place for the highly-anticipated RAF Cosford Air Show, due to take place on June 8.
Motorists across the county are encouraged to plan ahead with these planned closures and follow the diversion routes available by National Highways.
New road closures beginning over the next two weeks:
A5, from 9pm May 27 to 6am May 28
Lane closure on the A5 in both directions on Wolfshead roundabout for maintenance works
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A49, from 8pm May 28 to 6am May 29
Three way traffic signals on behalf of STW will be placed on the A49 southbound, Dorrington junction with The Fold
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A49, from 9pm May 28 to 6am May 29
Traffic signals will be placed on the A49 in both directions on Rocks Green for maintenance works
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A458, from 9pm May 28 to 6am May 30
Lane closures on the A5 in both directions on Churncote roundabout for maintenance works
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A49, from 9pm May 29 to 6am May 30
Narrow lanes and lane closure on the A49 northbound, Sheet Roundabout, for maintenance works.
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A458, from 9.30am May 30 to 3.30pm June 3
Traffic signals will be in place on the A458 between Wattlesborough Heath and Rowton junction for utility works on behalf of National Grid.
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A5, from 9pm May 30 to 6am May 31
Carriageway closure on the A5 in both directions on Edgebold Roundabout, for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
Drivers should expect moderate delays of 10 to 30 minutes
A5, from 9pm May 30 to 6am May 31
Traffic signals will be in place on the A5 eastbound, from Shotatton to Wolfshead, for maintenance works.
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A5, from 9pm June 2 to 6am June 4
Slip road and lane closures on the M54 in both directions on junction 7, for maintenance works
Drivers should expect moderate delays of 10 to 30 minutes
A5, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 3
Traffic signals will be in place on the A5 on Hollyhead Rod Endsdon, on behalf of BT
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A458, from 9pm June 3 to 6am June 4
Traffic signals will be in place on the A458 in both directions from Churncote to Ford for maintenance works
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A483, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 4
Two-way PTS will be in place on the A483 northbound, Pant, on behalf of STW
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
M54, from 9pm June 4 to 6am June 5
Exit slip road closure on the M54 eastbound, junction 5, for maintenance works
Drivers should expect moderate delays of 10 to 30 minutes
A5, from 9pm June 5 to 5.30am June 7
Carriageway closure on the A5 in both directions, from the Wolfshead roundabout to Felton Butler, for maintenance works
Drivers should expect moderate delays of 10 to 30 minutes
A5, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 10
Traffic signals will be in place on the A5 in both directions on Preston Montford Lane for maintenance works
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A41, from 7am June 6 to 8pm June 8
Lane closures on the M54 in both directions, from junction 1 to junction 5, for RAF Cosford air show
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A34, from 6am to 8pm on June 8
The M54, junction 1-4, the A5 and the M6, junction 9-11, will be affected by the RAF Cosford air show between the hours of 6am to 8pm
Drivers should expect moderate delays of 10 to 30 minutes
A49, from 9pm June 9 to 6am June 11
Traffic signals will be in place on the A49 in both directions on Shrewsbury road for electrical works
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A49, from 9pm June 9 to 6am June 10
Traffic signals will be in place on the A49 northbound, Marshbrook to Little Stretton, for maintenance works
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
Existing closure expected to carry on this week:
A49, from 8.30am April 1 to 5.30pm May 30
Mobile lane closures on the A49 in both directions from Dobbies Island to Rock Green Roundabout for maintenance works
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
M54, from 9pm April 25 to 6am June 2
Mobile lane closures on the M54 in both directions from M6, junction 10a to M54, junction 7, for maintenance works.
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
M54, from 8.30am March 24 to 6pm June 2
Mobile lane closures on the M54 in both directions, from junction 10a of M6 to junction 7, for maintenance works.
Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A5, from 9pm May 16 to 6am June 7
Carriageway closure and lane closures on the A5 in both directions from Preston to Churncote, for horticulture (cutting and planting)
Drivers should expect moderate delays of 10 to 30 minutes