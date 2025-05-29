All 23 major road closures across Shropshire as National Highways plan for maintenance and the RAF Cosford Air Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Many of the following roads across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin are shut due to essential maintenance works being carried out by the government body.

However, a few closures are in place for the highly-anticipated RAF Cosford Air Show, due to take place on June 8.

Motorists across the county are encouraged to plan ahead with these planned closures and follow the diversion routes available by National Highways.

Many roads will be shut across Shropshire as National Highways conduct maintenance works. Photo: Mike Sheridan

New road closures beginning over the next two weeks:

A5, from 9pm May 27 to 6am May 28

Lane closure on the A5 in both directions on Wolfshead roundabout for maintenance works Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A49, from 8pm May 28 to 6am May 29

Three way traffic signals on behalf of STW will be placed on the A49 southbound, Dorrington junction with The Fold Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A49, from 9pm May 28 to 6am May 29

Traffic signals will be placed on the A49 in both directions on Rocks Green for maintenance works Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A458, from 9pm May 28 to 6am May 30

Lane closures on the A5 in both directions on Churncote roundabout for maintenance works Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A49, from 9pm May 29 to 6am May 30

Narrow lanes and lane closure on the A49 northbound, Sheet Roundabout, for maintenance works. Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A458, from 9.30am May 30 to 3.30pm June 3

Traffic signals will be in place on the A458 between Wattlesborough Heath and Rowton junction for utility works on behalf of National Grid. Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A5, from 9pm May 30 to 6am May 31

Carriageway closure on the A5 in both directions on Edgebold Roundabout, for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network. Drivers should expect moderate delays of 10 to 30 minutes



A5, from 9pm May 30 to 6am May 31

Traffic signals will be in place on the A5 eastbound, from Shotatton to Wolfshead, for maintenance works. Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A5, from 9pm June 2 to 6am June 4

Slip road and lane closures on the M54 in both directions on junction 7, for maintenance works Drivers should expect moderate delays of 10 to 30 minutes



A5, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 3

Traffic signals will be in place on the A5 on Hollyhead Rod Endsdon, on behalf of BT Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A458, from 9pm June 3 to 6am June 4

Traffic signals will be in place on the A458 in both directions from Churncote to Ford for maintenance works Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A483, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 4

Two-way PTS will be in place on the A483 northbound, Pant, on behalf of STW Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



M54, from 9pm June 4 to 6am June 5

Exit slip road closure on the M54 eastbound, junction 5, for maintenance works Drivers should expect moderate delays of 10 to 30 minutes



A5, from 9pm June 5 to 5.30am June 7

Carriageway closure on the A5 in both directions, from the Wolfshead roundabout to Felton Butler, for maintenance works Drivers should expect moderate delays of 10 to 30 minutes



A5, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 10

Traffic signals will be in place on the A5 in both directions on Preston Montford Lane for maintenance works Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A41, from 7am June 6 to 8pm June 8

Lane closures on the M54 in both directions, from junction 1 to junction 5, for RAF Cosford air show Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A34, from 6am to 8pm on June 8

The M54, junction 1-4, the A5 and the M6, junction 9-11, will be affected by the RAF Cosford air show between the hours of 6am to 8pm Drivers should expect moderate delays of 10 to 30 minutes



A49, from 9pm June 9 to 6am June 11

Traffic signals will be in place on the A49 in both directions on Shrewsbury road for electrical works Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A49, from 9pm June 9 to 6am June 10

Traffic signals will be in place on the A49 northbound, Marshbrook to Little Stretton, for maintenance works Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



Existing closure expected to carry on this week:

A49, from 8.30am April 1 to 5.30pm May 30

Mobile lane closures on the A49 in both directions from Dobbies Island to Rock Green Roundabout for maintenance works Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



M54, from 9pm April 25 to 6am June 2

Mobile lane closures on the M54 in both directions from M6, junction 10a to M54, junction 7, for maintenance works. Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



M54, from 8.30am March 24 to 6pm June 2

Mobile lane closures on the M54 in both directions, from junction 10a of M6 to junction 7, for maintenance works. Drivers should expect slight delays of under 10 minutes

