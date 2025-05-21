Every road closure set to occur across Shropshire over the next two weeks including the A5 and M54

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There are many roads and lanes set to shut over the following weeks for important maintenance works to horticulture plans.

Some will only cause minor delays, of less than 10 minutes, while others could set you back for 30 minutes.

Please see the official National Highways website for more information about each closure and diversions.

Maintenance works are set to take place on major roads across Shrosphire

New closures set to begin over the next two weeks:

A5, from 9pm May 19 to 6am May 22

The carriageway on A5 in both directions from Whittington roundabout to Five Crosses roundabout will be closed for maintenance works Drivers can expect moderate delays of 10-30 minutes.



M54, from 8pm May 21 to 6am May 22

Lane on M54 westbound, junction 4, will be closed for maintenance works Drivers can expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A5, from 9pm May 22 to 6am May 23

The carriageway on A5 eastbound, from Whittington to Mile End Roundabout, will be closed for maintenance works Drivers can expect moderate delays of 10-30 minutes



A5, from 9pm May 27 to 6am May 28

Lane on A5 in both directions on Wolfshead roundabout will be closed for maintenance works Drivers can expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A49, from 9pm May 28 to 6am May 29

A49 in both directions Rocks Green will have traffic signals for maintenance works Drivers can expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A49, from 9pm May 29 to 6am May 30

Narrow lanes and lane closures on A49 northbound, Sheet Roundabout, for maintenance works Drivers can expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A458, from 9.30am May 30 to 3.30pm June 3

A458 between Wattlesborough Heath and Rowton junction will have traffic signals for utility works on behalf of National Grid Drivers can expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A5, from 9pm May 30 to 6am May 31

A5 eastbound, Shotatton to Wolfshead, will have traffic signals for maintenance works Drivers can expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



M54, from 9pm May 22 to 5am May 23

Lane on the M54 westbound, junction 4 entry slip road, will be closed for maintenance works Drivers can expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



Ongoing closures still occurring over the next two weeks:

A49, from 9am May 6 to 4pm May 23

A49 southbound, Upper Afcot to Craven Arms, will have traffic signals for maintenance works Drivers can expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



A49, from 8.30am April 1 to 5.30pm May 30

Mobile lane on A49 in both directions from Dobbies Island to Rock Green Roundabout will be closed for maintenance works Drivers can expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



M54, from 9pm April 25 to 6am June 2

Mobile lane on M54 in both directions M6, junction 10a to M54, junction 7, will be closed for maintenance works Drivers can expect slight delays of under 10 minutes



M54, from 8.30am March 24 to 6pm June 2

Mobile lane of M54 in both directions, junction 10a of M6 to junction 7, will be closed for maintenance works Drivers can expect slight delays of under 10 minutes

