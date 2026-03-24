Shrewsbury man, 27, who collapsed and died at a gym had cardiac arrest after taking steroids

Brandon Lee Draycott died on November 5 after a medical emergency at JD Gym on Arlington Way, Shrewsbury.

At an inquest into his death yesterday (March 24) at the Coroner's Court at the Guildhall in Shrewsbury, senior coroner for Shropshire John Ellery said Mr Draycott was seen to collapse at the gym by a member of the public just before 4pm.





The coroner said: “The member of the public began giving CPR. When the ambulance arrived CPR was continued and a defibrillator was used.”

He said despite best efforts of the paramedics, Mr Draycott was declared dead at 4pm.