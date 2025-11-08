Brandon Lee Draycott, who was just 27, died after a medical emergency while at the JD Gym on Arlington Way in Shrewsbury on Wednesday (November 5).

Following the tragedy Brandon's aunt, Clare Gannon, has spoken of her nephew's kindness, and launched a fundraiser to help his family pay for his funeral.

Clare said Brandon was a "lovely" and "funny" man, who was a full-time carer for his grandmother.

Brandon Lee Draycott died this week aged just 27

She said he loved going to the gym and would go most days.

The fundraiser has set a target of £2,400, with generous donors already contributing more than £1,750.

Writing on the fundraising page Clare said: "My nephew Brandon, just a young lad from Shrewsbury enjoying the gym, but sadly his last time going to the gym he suffered a heart attack and died.

"I am raising money to help his dad, his step-mum, his brothers and sisters, pay for the funeral.

"As you can imagine this has come as a shock to us as a family so I'm trying to help my brother by doing this.

"Funerals can't go ahead without a deposit and we as a family will struggle to raise this on our own.

"Brandon was also a full-time carer to his nan who has dementia, she is now lost without him."

Clare offered her thanks to everyone who has been able to support the fundraiser.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/brandon-lee-draycott.