Man dies after medical emergency in Shrewsbury

Multiple ambulance crews, including two Midlands Air Ambulances were sent to provide aid, after being alerted to the emergency incident at around 2.40pm yesterday.

The ambulance service said crews were called to a business address off Arlington Way in Shrewsbury.

An update from the ambulance service said that a man, who was in a critical condition, had been receiving CPR when they reached the location, but that despite advanced life support he was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical emergency at a business address off Arlington Way in Shrewsbury at 2.40pm and sent two ambulances and two Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition receiving CPR from bystanders.

"Ambulance staff immediately administered advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."