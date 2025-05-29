Shrewsbury town centre road to close for two days for gas works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury High Street will be closed during the day for two days next month, so work can be undertaken by a gas company.

Cadent Gas are set to be working on the road between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, June 8 and Monday, June 9.

While work is underway traffic will be prohibited from using the road and a diversion will be in place.

High Street in Shrewsbury will be closed during the day for two days in June. Photo: Google

The diversion will point road users towards Beeches Lane, Town Walls, Murivance, St Chads Terrace, Claremont Bank and Lower Claremont Bank.

A map of the road closure and diversion is available to view online at one.network