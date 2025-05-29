Water levels at Severn Trent reservoirs fall further to lowest point amid driest spring in 69 year - here's how low they are

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Despite some rainfall in the past week, the water levels at reservoirs in Severn Trent Water's region fell to 76.5 per cent on Monday (May 26).

The figure is the lowest since October 7 last year when overall capacity stood at 75.8 per cent.

Severn Trent said its maximum reservoir capacity is 247,708 ML (million litres). However, the current water level in its reservoirs stands at 189,453 ML.

The 76.5 per cent recorded on Monday is also the lowest level of this year so far and the second figure below 80 per cent of capacity.

A week earlier, on Monday, May 19, the figure stood at 79.1 per cent.

In contrast, on May 27 last year (2024), water storage levels at Severn Trent's reservoirs was 95.2 per cent.

But, the driest start to spring in 69 years has led to low reservoir levels and concerns about a potential drought this summer. Rainfall from January to March was only 52 per cent of the long-term average, the Environment Agency said.

The Environment Agency has warned of a "medium" risk of drought in England this summer without sustained rainfall.

Although the regulator said there are no hosepipe bans planned, it warned that water companies may have to implement measures including restrictions in the months ahead.

Severn Trent said it would be doing "everything possible" to ensure that there is no need to impose a hosepipe ban in the region for the first time in more than 30 years.

But the company has called for customers to be "water-wise" with more hot and dry weather on the horizon.

Severn Trent has been contacted for comment on its latest water storage level.