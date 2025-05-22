Water levels at Severn Trent reservoirs reach lowest point this year after driest start to spring in 69 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Water storage levels at reservoirs in Severn Trent Water's region were at 79.1 per cent of capacity on Monday (May 19).

The figure is the lowest since November 18 last year when overall capacity stood at 78.7 per cent.

The Environment Agency has warned of a "medium" risk of drought in England this summer without sustained rainfall. It comes after the country experienced its driest start to spring, in March and April, in 69 years.

Although the regulator said there are no hosepipe bans planned, it warned that water companies may have to implement measures including restrictions in the months ahead.

Severn Trent said it would be doing "everything possible" to ensure that there is no need to impose a hosepipe ban in the region for the first time in more than 30 years.

But the company has called for customers to be "water-wise" with more hot and dry weather on the horizon.