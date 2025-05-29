Five free agents Shrewsbury Town could bring to the Croud Meadow

Salop have done the majority of their business in recent years in loan deals from clubs higher up the football pyramid or by seeking out those out of contract.

The Shropshire Star has taken a look at five players Shrewsbury could potentially look to sign ahead of the new season.

Jack Price

The former Town midfielder tweeted just a couple of weeks ago to say he is ‘feeling good’ and itching to get back into it.

He has not played football since he featured in Salop’s 3-1 home defeat to Leyton Orient in the final game of the 2023-24 season.

He was offered the opportunity to train with Town the following summer, but nothing materialised.

The 32-year-old is now looking for a way back into the game and as a local Shrewsbury lad, and a fan, it could be a good option for all parties if he can prove his fitness.