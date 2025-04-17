The pubs across the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire up for prestigious awards - is your local on the list?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The annual event, which returns to London on June 24 highlights an eclectic range of venues across the whole of the UK by naming 94 sites as the best in their respective counties.

In a change-up to previous years, the 94 county winners will be announced live at the event, as well as highly commended venues for each area.

In total, 256 pubs and bars have been shortlisted throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Queens, Walsall, has been nominated in the Black Country, while Albert's Schloss, Birmingham, is also on the shortlist.

In Staffordshire, those nominated include the Fitzherbert Arms near Stone, The Duncombe Arms in Ellastone, The Tamworth Tap and The Tamworth Arms.

And in Shropshire, those on the shortlist are The Acton At Morville near Bridgnorth, The Huntsman of Little Wenlock and The Tally Ho Inn, Bouldon, near Craven Arms.

The Acton at Morville, Bridgnorth

“The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple,” said Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event.

“We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to the fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”

Albert's Schloss in Birmingham

The awards look at a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment.

The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their achievement, before making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final in June.

Held at Big Penny Social in London, the final will welcome all 256 nominees to come together and celebrate their success, before discovering which venues will go on to become county and regional winners.

The Tamworth Arms. Photo: Google Maps

The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, ultimately, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

On top of that, the 2025 event will launch the top 10 pubs & bars in the UK list, which has been voted for by hundreds of operators from across the country.

The National Pub & Bar Awards 2025 is sponsored by Tyrrells, Booker, Cawston Press, ICRTouch, Randall Parker Food Group, Sky Business and Strongbow.

West Midlands

Albert's Schloss, Birmingham

The Queens, Walsall

Shropshire

The Acton At Morville near Bridgnorth

The Huntsman of Little Wenlock

The Tally Ho Inn, Bouldon, near Craven Arms

Staffordshire

Fitzherbert Arms near Stone

The Duncombe Arms in Ellastone

The Tamworth Tap

The Tamworth Arms