'Deeply concerning' - Shropshire zoo owner ‘strongly opposes’ proposed doubling of council fee

Officers at Telford & Wrekin Council are proposing wholesale changes to a range of business related fees and charges with some earmarked to more than double.

A public consultation exercise has been proposed to start later this month with a decision on that due to be taken this week.

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Family run Hoo Zoo and & Dinosaur World, on the outskirts of Telford, could face having to pay 145 per cent more for a renewal licence under plans to increase it from £2,520 to £5,510.

Hoo Zoo owner Will Dorrell said: “News that Telford and Wrekin Council is considering not only increasing, but more than doubling, zoo licence renewal fees is deeply concerning and something we will strongly oppose.

“As a small, family-run business, we are already facing significant financial pressures from rising energy costs, increased council rates, and higher wages.

“This proposed increase would place further strain on an already challenged sector.”

Mr Dorrell added: “It is particularly troubling that zoo licensing appears to be one of the few areas where the cost of renewal exceeds that of applying as a new business — effectively creating what feels like a ‘loyalty penalty’ for established operators.

“Furthermore, the scale of the proposed increase, especially when compared to other licensing fees, raises serious concerns about fairness — particularly given that there are only two zoos within the borough.”

Council officials are set to tell a committee on Thursday that they cannot use fees and charges to make money but they have to cover their costs.

Other types of fees and charges set by the council are set to rise, but some are also earmarked to fall.

Street traders looking to ply their business for one day in Telford & Wrekin face a 120 per cent increase, from £132 to £290,

Some taxi driver fees could rise up to 36 per cent but other fees are being earmarked to drop.

Horse inspection fees are set to fall by up to 69 per cent with new licences for dog breeding earmarked for a 34 per cent fall.

The set of proposals are due to be put out for a 28 day public consultation beginning at the end of March, if councillors agree.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s regulatory committee will be asked to make a decision when it meets on Thursday (March 26).

Officials are also proposing to beef up policies for Hackney carriages and private hire drivers in advance of anticipated changes in the law.

Officials say the council’s policy is being changed to “bring it in line with other local councils by adopting a more rigorous driver criminal conviction guidelines.”

In a report to the committee officials say that the licensing team “strives to streamline processes and maximise efficiency in order to reduce the burden on business.”

The report reads: “When setting fees the council is not able to generate a profit and the cost to an applicant for a particular licence can be no more than the cost to the council of issuing it.

“The council must have regard to the impact that any increase may have upon the livelihood of licence holders.

“The council follows the Local Government Association guidance on locally set licence fees to ensure a fair and transparent approach for local businesses and communities.

“The Licensing Team strives to streamline processes and maximise efficiency in order to reduce the burden on business.”

The council is allowed to recover the costs of administering licences for taxis, gambling, street traders, scrap metal, animal establishments and mobile home sites.

Officials write that a full review of fees and charges has been carried out to reflect any changes in legislation, government guidance, changes to processes and compliance requirements and to reflect any increase in associated costs.

“Committee could decide not to increase the fees and charges as outlined in this report,” write officials.

“However, if fees and charges remain the same, then the council will not recover associated costs in administering licences and its costs of monitoring compliance whilst each licence is active.”