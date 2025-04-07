Free community support event in Bishop's Castle

Everyone is invited to the free drop-in which will give all members of the local community the opportunity to have an informal chat with a wide range of support partners who will be on hand to offer practical advice, guidance, information, health checks and advice and, depending on eligibility, free devices and equipment.

Enterprise South West Shropshire (ESWS) aims to support sustainable communities and is pleased to be able to have this opportunity to work alongside the Community Wellbeing Outreach Team and other partners to boost access to services, help reduce inequalities and support our rural communities in being healthier and happier.

ESWS manager Polly Owen said: "Following the success of our first event last Autumn we are delighted to again be able to bring such a wide range of services right to the heart of our community, offering local residents the opportunity to talk face to face with support providers and find out more about the help and advice that is available".