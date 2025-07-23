Summer of fun for Wellington children

Wellington Town Council is organising a series of family fun days in the Bowring Park each Wednesday during the school summer holidays.

The events started this week with the ‘Blast Off Rocket Show’ hosted by Jon Drew from Boardroom Café in Wellington which was enjoyed by around 300 children.

This will be followed by the Wrekin Forest School on July 30; Flip the Clown on August 6; ROLL’s Silly Science Show on August 13 and then Flip the Clown returns for the final show on August 20.

All the shows run from 11am until 1pm and children must be accompanied by an adult. No bookings are needed and people are encouraged to bring a chair or picnic blanket and make a real outing of it.

The first Wellington fun day. Photo: Love Wellington

Adrienne Taylor of Wellington Town Council said that the programme was set to appeal to a range of ages.

“We are really pleased to be able to help promote and organise such a great range of entertainment for local children this summer,” she commented.

The programme has been kindly supported by the New College Development Partners; Lovell, Housing Plus Group and Nuplace, Telford & Wrekin Council's housing company.