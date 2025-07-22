Man whose high-powered BMW crashed into house in Telford on his birthday to face dangerous driving trial next summer
A man whose high-powered BMW crashed into the side of a house on his birthday will face a trial for dangerous driving next summer.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Dale Hoggins’s BMW M4 ended up in the living room of the house in Holyhead Road, Ketley, Telford after the crash on November 10 last year, his 42nd birthday.
The occupants, David Gaunt and Patricia Morris - a couple who are both in their 80s - were in the property at the time but were physically unharmed.