The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust calls for volunteers for summer season

Since autumn 2024, the Trust, a heritage conservation and education charity, has introduced a number of new initiatives at Blists Hill Victorian Town for visitors with additional needs. It has launched sensory bags for visitors with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) containing toys and tools, such as ear defenders and pop fidgets, to soothe visitors who may become stressed or agitated due to sensory input or overload; it has opened a Sunflower Room for use by people with SEND, mental and physical health conditions; and most recently the Trust has made available two mobility scooters for use by visitors.

The Trust is now seeking volunteers to greet visitors to Blists Hill Victorian Town and help ensure that visitors who will benefit from them access these new services. The volunteers will help loan out mobility scooters and sensory bags, and give access to the Sunflower Room when needed, among other things.

In addition, the Trust is looking for volunteers to help deliver its new summer holiday activity at Enginuity, Ready, Set…Game! In this new exhibit, visitors can have a go at computer games from six decades on more than 30 consoles. The Trust is looking for volunteers, in particular computer game fans, who can help manage the consoles and trouble shoot as well as ensuring visitors have a fantastic time.

Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust staff member Laura Dudley with one of the sensory bags available at Blists Hill Victorian Town

Sharon Sinclair, Volunteer Officer at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “At the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust we have a wide range of roles available to volunteers, from welcoming and guiding visitors around our museums to managing archives and making replica costume.

“These two roles are particularly suited to individuals who are sociable and like talking to people. Our Here to Help volunteers play a vital role in ensuring that visitors with additional needs have the best possible experience at Blists Hill Victorian Town. This new Visitor Experience Volunteer role at Enginuity would be perfect for a gaming fan who would like to put their gaming knowledge to use helping others explore the world of gaming too.

“Volunteers are essential for some aspects of the Trust’s work, and we couldn’t deliver all our services without them, especially at busy periods like the summer. In return we hope to give volunteers the opportunity to learn new skills, gain new experience, meet people and have fun.”

Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust staff member Ollie Sumnall with one of the computer consoles in Ready, Set...Game! at Enginuity

Training adapted to each role will be provided. The Trust is looking for volunteers who can commit to at least one shift per week for minimum one month. No qualifications are required but volunteers should be comfortable talking to members of the public. Volunteers must be over 18. The Trust is looking for people who are available to start immediately.

At the end of 2024, the Trust, a heritage conservation and education charity, had 330 registered volunteers who had given a total of 17,712 hours of their time during the year. During the last 18 months volunteers have worked in roles including acting as stewards or elves at Blists Hill Victorian Town’s Christmas Weekends; sewing textiles to appear in museum exhibits; conserving two Sentinel locomotives; and leading guided tours at the Trust’s museums.

For more information about either of these new roles, people can search “Volunteer” on the Trust’s website ironbridge.org.uk or email volunteering@ironbridge.org.uk