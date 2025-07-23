Launch of debut book of poetry

I had never written poetry before, but it flowed, not just on the subject of my partner’s cancer, but the cornerstone experiences of my life, and my son.

I had read a lot of accounts from those in a similar situation, and found them helpful – and decided I would self-publish my poems as a means of making sense of my own feelings, and perhaps giving others something to relate to.

It has been a difficult road, juggling home life, making memories with my partner and my son and learning the intricacies of self-publishing, but my book has now been approved and it’s release, albeit scary, feels like a huge accomplishment.

Sam and our Son Archie

The book has received positive reviews from readers pre-publication, both from professional and personal acquaintances.

Eye to Eye with Infinity: A journey through life, Love and Death

Heartfelt poetry written by a woman standing in the eye of life’s storm – expecting her first child while her partner battles cancer.

Georgina and our Son Archie

Each poem is a reminder that even in our most uncertain moments, we can find grace, connection, and the strength within ourselves to explore our darkest truths. It offers solace to those who feel unseen in their pain, and gently reminds them: you are not alone.

A tribute to her son, her partner, and the moments that have shaped her life, this book opens hearts and illuminates the courage within everyday lives.

Due for publication on August 1, available at select bookshops including The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne and Verzon Books, Llandrindod Wells as well as online on Amazon.co.uk

I would also like to say how proud I am of my partner Sam, how proud I am of his courage, and his day to day grit and determination, not just to fight through his illness but to ensure he doesn't lose himself.