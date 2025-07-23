Man arrested over suspected 'crash for cash' incidents in Newport and Telford is released on bail

A man in his 40s was arrested by police on suspicion of fraud on Sunday evening (July 20).

Officers said it was suspected that he had been involved in 'crash for cash' collisions in the Newport and Telford area.

Today (July 23) West Mercia Police confirmed the man had been released on bail and enquiries were continuing.

PC Rich Edward from the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team said the force was determined to tackle 'crash for cash' incidents.

He said local 'crash for cash' incidents have typically been occurring as vehicles enter a roundabout.

He said: "By using dangerous and misleading driving manoeuvres, fraudsters lure innocent motorists into a collision, leaving drivers not only shaken but appearing at fault as they have collided into the back of another vehicle.

"This leaves scammers in a position to make bogus insurance claims for financial compensation.

"Please continue to be observant while driving. Always leave sufficient space between you and the vehicle in front so you can pull up safely if it suddenly slows down or stops.

"Consider the use of a dashcam to capture video evidence of any such collision."

PC Edward said patrols will continue in the areas affected, and urged those who have been involved in, or witnessed, a collision that you suspect to be a 'crash for cash' to report it online or call 101.