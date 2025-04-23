Telford builder McPhillips lands £10m contract to build major transport hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Herefordshire Council has announced McPhillips (Wellington) as the main contractor on the Hereford Transport Hub project, a scheme of improvements earmarked for the area around Hereford's railway station.

The construction company employs more than 240 people at its Hortonwood headquarters in Telford.

As well as new bus stands and layovers, taxi and car parking areas, the council says the new transport interchange will provide indoor welfare facilities for passengers and covered cycle facilities and lockers to encourage commuter cycle parking.

In February, the project received a £20.5 million investment from the UK government's 'Levelling Up' fund, as well as a £3.5m investment from Herefordshire Council and £1m of Active Travel Measure funds.

Planning permission for the scheme was approved in May last year, with work expected to start on site in early 2025.

A CGI rendering of how the proposed Hereford Transport Hub will look (Herefordshire Council)

“Having worked on significant public realm and transport projects over the years for different local authorities, we know how transformative these spaces can be," said Andrew Dunham, McPhillips contracts director.

“We have a genuine commitment to improving our local communities and the team at McPhillips is looking forward to delivering a hub which will make moving around the city easier and more sustainable for everyone.”

The county council says the new transport interchange will enhance the area around the station while also encouraging a shift away from reliance on cars, improving links to bus and rail services, as well as improving access to cycling and walking routes in the city.

The project is part of a wider scheme of transport and travel improvements around Hereford known as the 'Improving Transport in Hereford’ programme of works.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of McPhillips Wellington Ltd as the council’s official construction partner for the Transport Hub project," said Cllr Philip Price, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure.

“Once complete, the Hub will provide accessible, safe and green transport connections, boosting health and wellbeing, reducing congestion and improving air quality. We look forward to working with McPhillips Wellington Ltd to deliver a modern and truly outstanding Hub for Hereford.

“The station and its surrounding area is a key entry point to the city and not only will the Hub tie together public transportation, active travel and improved access, it will also help to revive the local heritage, and create an attractive environment for visitors and commuters. Greater opportunities for active travel are also good news for health and wellbeing, and will support the council’s environmental commitments by reducing congestion and improving air quality.”