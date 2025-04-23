Driver dies in crash on rural road, police confirm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dyfed Powys Police said the incident took place on the B4385 near Llanfair Caereinion.

They said that officers had been called to the crash, which involved one vehicle, in the early hours of Tuesday (April 22).

They said that a man, who had been driving the vehicle, had sadly died at the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police attended a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, April 22, the B4385 road near Llanfair Caereinion.

"Sadly the male driver of the vehicle passed away at the scene. Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by officers.

"The road was closed and reopened at about 10.35am."