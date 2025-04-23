Newly-relegated Leicester in turmoil ahead of Wolves test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Foxes were officially relegated at the weekend following their defeat to Liverpool and the club's hierarchy are now planning for next season in the Championship.

Reports have suggested that Leicester are drawing up a shortlist of new managers, including Lee Carsley, Danny Rohl and Russell Martin, as meetings take place with van Nistelrooy this week to determine his future.

However, the Dutchman is expected to finish the season in charge and will take the team to Molineux on Saturday as Leicester will reportedly face issues meeting their PSR obligations for the current financial year if van Nistelrooy is sacked before the end of June.

Leicester come into Saturday's fixture having lost 12 of their last 14 matches in all competitions, while van Nistelrooy has managed just eight points from the 20 Premier League matches he has overseen since the start of December.

Leicester have lost 16 of those and have failed to score in all but two of them.

Striker Jamie Vardy issued an apology to Leicester fans on social media this week, labelling their season a 'total embarrassment'.

"At this point, I don't even know what to say," Vardy said.

"No words I have can ever express my feelings of anger and sadness with the way this season has gone. There are no excuses.

"Collectively, as players and as a club, we failed. There is simply no hiding, and I refuse to entertain any suggestion of doing so.

"Having been at this club for so long, we've experienced so many highs and successes, and this season has been nothing but miserable, and for me personally, a total embarrassment. It hurts, and I know you're feeling it too.

"To the fans: I'm sorry. Sorry we haven't performed, and sorry we end the 2025 season with such a ****show."