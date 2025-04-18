Shropshire family plan to walk 70 bridges around the UK for charity after friend survives deadly form of cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pensioners Heather Ashton and Dave Pope, along with Adam Batha, 55, who has Down's Syndrome and is cared for by the couple, are taking on a challenge to raise much-needed funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

From left: Dave Pope, Heather Ashton and Adam Batha

The family, who live in Bishop’s Castle, decided to act after a friend was struck down by pancreatic cancer, but was one of the 'lucky' ones to survive.

The disease is one of the deadliest cancers in the UK, with just one in 10 diagnosed with the illness going on to survive more than five years.

Heather said: “In 2023 a close friend, Marilyn, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was one of the lucky 10 per cent to be fit and healthy enough to have the only treatment available to save her life, a major operation called a Whipple procedure.

“This was followed by a very intensive course of chemotherapy. She is now back playing tennis and enjoying family life.”

Heather Ashton, Adam Batha and Dave Pope

She said Pancreatic Cancer UK is dedicated to funding research into new treatments and faster diagnosis of the disease, and the family decided to find a way to raise much-needed funds to help.

“I got the idea when walking over Tintagel Bridge in Cornwall. The aim is to walk over 70 bridges throughout the spring and summer,” said Heather. “Each walk will take in one or more bridges over a three- or four-mile walk. The number 70 has been chosen because it is our average age and the distance because is it suits our present health and fitness.

“So far we have walked across 15 bridges. We started in Tintagel and Wadebridge, Cornwall, and then went onto Oxford. Next we travelled up to Lancaster. More recently we took in the Penmaenpool Toll bridge and the Barmouth Viaduct.

“We’d love to be joined on our challenge by anyone who has their own story or wants to help with the cause. The more local bridges of Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth and Ludlow would be perfect for group walks.”

Anybody interested in joining Heather and her family on their bridges walk, should all her on 07792 180577.

If you would like to donate to Heather's Pancreatic UK fundraising page, visit fundraise.pancreaticcancer.org.uk, search for Heather Ashton and click on Walking 70 Bridges.