Man charged after 'axe' robbery at Oswestry jewellery shop

West Mercia Police said Shane Roberts, 47 and of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed object in a public place.

Police were called to Oswestry Goldsmiths in Church Street, Oswestry, at about 2pm on Tuesday (April 22) to reports a man had entered the shop with an axe. Cash was allegedly taken but nobody was hurt.

Police say Roberts has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (April 23).