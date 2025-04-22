Armed police arrest man after axe raid on Oswestry jewellery shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A post by Oswestry and Ellesmere Police revealed details of the shocking raid that took place at around 2.06pm today (April 22).

Officers were called to Oswestry Goldsmiths on Church Street after a man reportedly stormed into the shop with an axe.

Armed officers arrived within two minutes and arrested a man within six minutes of the initial call. The axe was also seized.

A man has been arrested by armed officers after an alleged raid on Oswestry Goldsmiths. Picture: Oswestry and Ellesmere Police

Police confirmed that nobody was hurt and detectives are investigating the incident.

The post said: "An incident has just taken place in Oswestry town centre. At 2.06pm today an armed robbery was reported at Oswestry Goldsmiths on Church Street. A male entered with an axe and stole money from the premises. No-one was hurt."

A man has been arrested by armed police. Picture: Oswestry and Ellesmere Police

Armed officers were in the area within two minutes and arrested the suspect at gunpoint within six minutes of the initial call. Oswestry officers are now investigating this incident and supporting the victims. An axe has been seized and no further suspects are outstanding.