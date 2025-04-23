Dispersal sale of tractors and farm machines exceeds £2m in Shropshire company's largest auction ever

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Halls auctioneers conducted the auction on behalf of R. Roberts & Sons Ltd at Sandhole Farm, New Marton, St Martins, by permission of Andrew Morris.

Formed in 1974, the company has provided services to livestock and arable farms in border region surrounding Oswestry and beyond.

The sale exceeded £2m.

Jonny Dymond, Halls’ senior auctioneer and Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager, described the auction as being of “national significance” and so it proved as 178 lots sold to 115 different buyers from all corners of the UK and Ireland.

The day’s top price of £273,000 was paid for a 2022 Claas 980 Jaguar Forage Harvester, the star of an extensive range of modern machinery.

The auction, the largest ever conducted by Halls, was broadcast live on the MartEye online auction platform which generated 20 buyers.

Other leading prices were £131,000 for a 2024 New Holland T7-300 tractor with 530 hours, £123,500 for a 2016 Claas 970 Jaguar Forage Harvester, £121,000 for a 2023 John Deere 6195R tractor, £105,000 for a 2023 John Deere 6R-185 tractor, £103,000 for a 2020 JCB 435S Loading Shovel.

The high tractor prices continued with £70,000 for a 2018 John Deere 6250R, £58,000 for a 2019 John Deere 6175R, £53,000 for a 2018 John Deere 6195R, £53,000 for a 2019 John Deere 6195R and £50,000 for a 2009 Fendt 936.

Leading machinery prices included £50,000 for a 2017 Claas 5300 Quadrant Baler, £45,800 for a 2020 McHale Fusion 3 Plus Round Combi Baler and £44,000 for a 2011 JCB 434S Loading Shovel.

“It was a fabulous sale from start to finish and we had buyers from across the UK and Ireland who braved the rain and blustery weather conditions,” said Mr Dymond.

“The large attendance and high prices achieved demonstrated that it was a sale of national significance and will probably be the largest of its type this year.

“The sale included all types of machinery that you would associate with a large and successful agricultural contracting business, which had been meticulously maintained and therefore sold far beyond expectations.”

Mr Dymond thanked the Roberts family for their instruction and all the buyers and prospective buyers for their support. He also reserved special mention for his Halls colleagues, particularly Henry Hyde who prepared the sale catalogue at short notice.