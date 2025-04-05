13 businesses in Shropshire that have announced closure in 2025 including a cat cafe and a family-run butcher shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

We have said goodbye to many independent businesses - and some larger corporations - in the last few months.

Some owners, who have served their communities for decades, are looking forward to retirement, while others are being forced to close due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Here are some of the businesses that have left Shropshire - and a reminder to support shops, pubs and businesses near you.

Beaman and Sons

Pictured is the business' Low Town site, which remains open. Photo: Beaman & Sons/Google

The beloved family-run butcher shop in High Street, Bridgnorth, served its last customers on Sunday, March 29.

A notice in the shop window, signed by owner Richard Beaman, said he was retiring after 40 years of managing the business to pursue “other interests”.

The business’ other site in Low Town, run by Jason Bradley, remains unaffected by the closure.

Coco 64 Home

CoCo64 Home, Newport. Photo: Google

The owner of CoCo 64 Home announced the store will be hosting a closing down sale in the month of April before it shuts for good in May.

The store, based in High Street, Newport, sells furniture, home accessories and gifts and has been trading in the town for a decade.

In a more recent Facebook post, the owner said it was their intention to travel and “slow down a little” but will keep the business alive online in due time.

JC Dyke Supplies Ltd

JC Dyke Supplies. Photo: JC Dyke Supplies/Google

This supplies shop in Maes-Y-Clawdd, Oswestry, has launched a closing down sale from Monday, March 31 until its final day of trade on Friday, May 23.

It has been a fixture in the community for more than 30 years and has been locals’ go-to for all things DIY.

Owner John Colin Dyke thanked all the people who have come through the doors for building supplies over the last three decades - and his staff, who he called “second to none”.

Paws Cafe

James Radnor and Katie Fields of Paws Cafe. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Shropshire's first cat café, based in Mardol, announced closure after nearly seven years of providing coffee and the company of four-legged friends.

It was launched by James Radnor and Katie Fields in 2019 and has seen more than 200,000 visits by people since it opened its doors.

The business will serve its last customers on June 1.

Workspace Newport

Workspace in High Street, Newport. Photo: Workspace Newport/Google

This co-working space in High Street, Newport, announced closure due to “unfortunate combination of factors” on May 10.

It only opened its doors on the bustling street last July and is one of several businesses in the town that shut its doors for good.

The team behind Workspace Newport said they were “working hard in the background to find a successor to take over the business”.

Daisy Chain

Daisy Chain in High Street, Newport. Photo: Daisy Chain/Google

Women’s clothing shop Daisy Chain, High Street, Newport, announced a closing down sale on February 25.

The business has been a staple in the community for the last 18 years and sold everything from ladies fashion to footwear and accessories.

Owner Maria said the closure was bittersweet, as she plans to return with a new venture shortly.

Native

Native restaurant in Tenbury Wells. Photo: Google

Native, a fine-dining restaurant at the Netherwood Estate in Tenbury Wells, closed its doors last month.

The closure has come only weeks after receiving its first Michelin star earlier this year.

The businesses, which opened in April 2024, revealed the closure is due to a broken extraction system with the costs to repair it called "the straw that broke the camel's back".

Smallwood Lodge Tea Room

Owner Jackie Walsh with staff, Michelle Nicholls, Cailin Nolan and Helen Perraton. Photo: Steve Leath

A quaint cafe in a 17th-century timber-framed home on the town's High Street also shut this March as owner Jackie Walsh looked towards retirement after ten years.

The business is currently up for auction and Jackie said there was interest in keeping the site a tea room.

Lloyds

Lloyds. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Lloyds Bank announced in late January that its branches in Ludlow and Bridgnorth are both to close.

The Group said the cuts are driven by customers shifting towards online banking services. As a result, the company will shut 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland sites by next March.

The Ludlow branch of Lloyds Bank at 16 Broad Street will shut on May 25 this year, while the Bridgnorth branch will close five days earlier on May 20.

Sainsbury’s cafe

Sainsbury’s. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA

Shropshire's last Sainsbury's cafe in Whitchurch is set to close as the company announced 3,000 job cuts across the UK back in January this year.

The company’s cafes in neighbouring areas such as Sainsbury's Cannock branch in Orbital Retail Park is also among those affected by the closures.

The move comes as part of a wider Sainsbury's strategy to increase concession space within its stores amid waning popularity for the company's in-store cafes, it says.

Stubley's Furniture

Stubley's Furniture. Photo: Stubley's Furniture/Google

After 40 years in business, Stubley's Furniture, Church Street, Wellington, announced closure back in January.

Owner Mark Stubley took to social media to make the announcement and thank customers for their support over the last four decades.

The premises is now up for sale for just £179,000.

La Dolce Vita

La Dolce Vita's Luigi Adaggio, Patrica Adaggio and Gennaro Adaggio. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Founded by married couple Patricia and Luigi Adaggio in 1999, La Dolce Vita in Hill’s Lane is one of Shrewsbury’s top restaurants.

But after nurturing it into one of the finest, the couple said they were ready to bid their loyal customers farewell as they look forward to retirement.

The restaurant’s final service under Patricia and Luigi took place on March 8, while talks of a sale were still ongoing.

Sally’s Flowers

Sally's Flowers in Newport has announced closure. Photo: Colin Whitehead/Google

Located in Upper Bar, Newport, Sally’s Flowers will be serving its last customers on May 20.

The owner behind the small business announced the closure via the shop's official social media channels and said the decision to close down comes after rising costs have made it “harder to trade and keep afloat”.