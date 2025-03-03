'Time for my next chapter': Newport homeware store to close after 'amazing' decade in town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owner of CoCo 64 Home on Newport High Street has announced the store will be closing in the "next couple of months".

The store, which sells furniture, home accessories and gifts, has been trading in the town for a decade.

Posting on social media, owner Kim Day said: "It’s been an amazing 10 years in our wonderful town of Newport, but it’s time for my next chapter.

"I want to say a massive ‘thank you’ to so many people. The support, friendships and laughs have been truly unforgettable and I will fondly hold so many special memories."

CoCo64 Home, Newport. Photo: Google

It's the latest in a string of closures of independent retailers in Newport, with clothing store Daisy Chain - also on High Street - launching its closing-down sale on February 25.

Within days, Sally’s Flowers, on Upper Bar, announced it would serve its last customers on May 20, citing rising costs which made it “harder to trade and keep afloat”.

Last week also saw the closure of Smallwood Lodge Tea Room, which was located in a historic Grade II listed building - the cafe served its last customers on Saturday (March 1) as the owner prepared to retire.