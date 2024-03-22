Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Said to have been one of two buildings on Newport's high street to escape the Great Fire of Newport in 1665, Smallwood Lodge is one of the town's remaining nods to its Tudor past.

Nowadays, the Grade II listed building, bursting with historic character, is home to a popular tearoom and a hair salon.

But that could all be set to change, as it's currently listed for sale for offers in the region of £499,950.

Records state Smallwood was built around 1600 as a dwelling and extended in the 17th century before being re-faced in the 19th when it was used for other purposes.

Listing agent Nick Tart says the property has the potential to return to its residential roots.

The listing states: "This property is bursting with character features including exposed timbers, sash and canted bay windows. Smallwood Lodge is currently run as a tearoom on the ground floor and a hairdressing salon on the first floor.

"Recently the adjoining coach house has been converted to provide additional seating for the tea room with a mezzanine above.

"Smallwood Lodge benefits from a low maintenance garden to the front and a courtyard garden to the rear.

"While Smallwood Lodge is currently used as commercial premises the layout could lend itself to a residential property (subject to planning consent)."

In the Great Fire of Newport, 162 families lost their homes, and many houses were destroyed, although no-one died.

King Charles issued a Letters Patent to encourage his other subjects to send money to help Newport rebuild. The other Tudor building to survive the blaze is the town's Guildhall.

The property is available to view online at rightmove.co.uk/properties/143874944.