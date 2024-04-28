Conversion plans lodged for well-known Shrewsbury shop

The proposals, for 17 Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, request permission to convert the building.

Under the plans the ground floor and basement would remain for retail use, but the upper floors would be converted to create seven apartments.

The apartments would be accessed via a new door onto Wyle Cop.

The building was known for many years as the popular sports shop Salopian Sports.

The application is a second for the building, with plans last year approved for a similar development – only with three flats instead of seven apartments.

A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.

The council is also being asked to look at a number of other proposals, including a submission requesting permission to build three homes at the former builders yard in Red Barn Lane, Shrewsbury.

The proposals also include alterations to the existing access.

Other plans could see a two-storey rear extension to The Cottage, 41 Dodington in Whitchurch, as well as the demolition of an existing boiler enclosure for the installation of an air source heat and extension of central heating system at Upper House in Clunbury.

Planning permission is being sought in Acton Round to create am annexe accommodation ancillary to the main dwelling at Aldenham Mill.

A separate application asks for consent to change the doors and windows belonging to 20 St Mary’s Steps in Bridgnorth, as well as adding a new skylight.

Solar panels could be added to the roof of a pub garage if proposals are approved. The application is for a free standing garage/storage building at the Cock Inn, Brockton.

The proposal requests permission to install ‘flush solar panels’ on the roof of the building – with listed building consent also sought for the proposal.