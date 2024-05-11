Plan to demolish part of former Shrewsbury prison ahead of proposed redevelopment

Applicants Shrewsbury Prison Ltd want to demolish part of a 1970s-era former workshop and education block on the Dana prison site to make way for a future development.

In November last year, the company announced plans to build a 20-bedroom “boutique” hotel alongside the addition of conferencing facilities on the 230-year-old site.

Shrewsbury prison was decommissioned in 2013 and sold to a private developer, prior to a number of development schemes being brought forward for the site. It currently operates as a tourist attraction and is also rented out as a filming location.

The purchase of the section of the site which includes the building subject to the application was completed by Shrewsbury Prison Ltd in 2023, a statement submitted with the application confirms.