New QR codes for Shrewsbury cultural locations

It is part of a major project by the society to make historical and cultural knowledge much more fun, interactive and compelling.

Mike Phillips, creator of the HistoryQR.info system, said" “A QR code uses multi-media for excitement using images, videos, downloadable material and sounds creating a vivid interactive picture of what life was like in those buildings and locations”.

The Montford Bridge software specialist is working with Michael Dinneen and Russell Game of Shrewsbury Civic Society, to provide around twelve QR code plaques for key buildings and locations in Shrewsbury.

Michael said “Shrewsbury is attracting many foreign tourists, so we need cutting edge language translation technology to help them easily understand the key cultural aspects of our lovely town”.

Local schools are getting excited about the project as fun educational material will soon be available to children of all ages.

Jack Pittaway, head of Ford Primary School, said: “It will be great for our children to have multimedia material, especially interactive activities/lesson plans at each QR code location. Great content is really key.”

By Michael Dinneen - Contributor