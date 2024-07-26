'It saved my life' - Plea to save Shrewsbury charity in need of £50,000

Based in the heart of Shrewsbury, The Hive, which operates across both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, has announced its ‘Save The Hive’ campaign in a bid to raise £50,000 to keep its Belmont base open.

The Hive has operated in Shrewsbury for over 19 years, supporting almost 50,000 children and young people. Many of those they help face complex challenges in their lives.

Bosses say the charity, which has been the seedbed for many young people to go on to more innovative and creative professions, requires an immediate cash injection to survive and meet the increasing demand for its services.

CEO Katie Jennings outlined the difficulties in seeking funding.

“As an independent charity, we have always prided ourselves in securing considerable sums of external grant funding for decades in Shropshire, to be able to develop deeply meaningful projects - more than £4.5m over the last 19 years.

"But this last year has been exceptionally challenging, and we have found that the demand for grant funding, particularly from national bodies like the National Lottery, Arts Council England, and Children in Need has been extraordinarily high and despite us writing strong funding bids which meet funders criteria, we have been knocked back by the sheer volume of applications.

“To add to this, the cost-of-living crisis has hit hard, bills have sky-rocketed; and our energy bills have quadrupled. We find ourselves in a challenging climate where we need to appeal for help from our local communities to get through this tough time, so The Hive can stay open, and continue to be a safe place for young people for years to come.”

Over the years The Hive’s work has included a five-year project supporting vulnerable young adults aged 16-30 with transition to independent living, education, employment, and training through arts and wellbeing; a cross-generational community arts and heritage programme exploring the hidden waterways of North Shrewsbury and surrounding areas, the Cultural Investigators Project exploring ways young people can express themselves and potential careers within the creative industries, and most recently the Amplify Project, working with big event organisers like Lets Rock to provide unique experiences of the highs and lows of organising their own live music events.

Helen Ball, chair of trustees of The Hive, remains optimistic of the charity’s future.

“Funding for the creative arts is a struggle at the moment, not least by the fact that local authorities are having to cut back on supporting those non-statutory services. This has placed a bigger demand on grant funding.

"We are grateful for the support of both Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council as both see the value that this charity brings to developing young people’s creativity and we are hoping that some of the 48,000 people who have benefitted from our work will help us so that we can continue to offer such a valuable service to many young people for years to come.”

Young trustee and previous participant Luna Jones, aged 19, said: “The Hive literally saved my life. If it wasn’t for this charity I don’t know where I’d be now.

"It has inspired me to want to help people, like The Hive has helped me."

Details of The Hive’s charitable activities and public events can be found at hiveonline.org.uk where those willing to help can easily donate.

To support The Hive visit justgiving.com/thehivehmmartsltd