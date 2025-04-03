Shrewsbury am-dram group raises hundreds for Alzheimer's after performing play

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bayston Hill Amateur Dramatic Society has presented a cheque for £352 to Alzheimer's Research UK.

It comes after the group recently performed Living With AL, a play written by Shrewsbury playwright Victoria Ireland after the death of her father, Robert.

The unique factor in her radio play is that Alzheimer's is personified as the character 'Al', the constant companion of elderly Cybil. Whilst she could see and hear Al, no one else could – which cleverly mirrors the dilemma of Alzheimer's patients and their families in real life.

Playwright Victoria Ireland, left, at the cheque handover with members of Bayston Hill Amateur Dramatics Society and Alzheimer's UK

The play was recorded by 12 actors who discovered they had all lost loved-ones to the condition.

The 80-minute play, produced by former BBC Radio 4 producer Chris Eldon Lee, has since been heard in more than a dozen countries around the world.

The money raised will go towards research aimed at understanding and fighting the disease.

Meanwhile, the players are preparing to present Alan Ayckbourn's comedy 'Confusions' at Bayston Hill Village Hall from May 15 to 17.