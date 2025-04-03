Boy 'found with serious injuries' taken to hospital after air ambulance spotted near Telford school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed a boy has been taken to hospital after being found with serious injuries in Wrockwardine Wood in Telford.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said that they received a call about an incident on Church Road at around 12.40pm on Thursday.

An eyewitness reported seeing an air ambulance land close to New Road Academy, the academy has confirmed emergency services had not been called to the school.

Church Road, Wrockwardine Wood. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident on Church Road in Wrockwardine Wood at around 12.40pm.

"An ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene whilst a Community First Responder was also in attendance.

"On arrival, crews found a boy with serious injuries who, following treatment, was conveyed via land ambulance to Princess Royal Hospital."

West Mercia Police have been approached for more information.