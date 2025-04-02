Emergency services respond following two car collision in Shropshire

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene of Sandy Lane, Grinshill, at around 5.52pm on Wednesday to reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

One fire appliance from Shrewsbury Fire Station was sent to the scene, with West Mercia Police also in attendence.

The incident was marked as clear at 6.27pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Grinshill.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury. Also at the scene of the incident were police colleagues. The incident was a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

"The stop message was received at 6.27pm."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.