Teenager guilty of causing girlfriend's death by 'dangerous' driving in Shawbury crash

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Logan Addison, aged 19, was “going like f***” before crashing his Volkswagen Golf into an electricity pole in Shawbury, killing 17-year-old Lily-May Vaughan, who was in the front passenger seat.

Addison, who broke his back in seven places and fractured his neck in the collision, had already pleaded guilty to causing Miss Vaughan’s death by careless driving. This trial was to determine whether his driving was “dangerous”, in other words, did it fall “far below the standard of a careful and competent driver”.

The jury took two hours and five minutes to come to their verdict.

Judge Deni Mathews asked the public gallery, full of family members of both Miss Vaughan and Addison, to maintain "dignified silence" before the verdict was delivered. He also thanked the jury for their work.