Dog attack: Police appeal after incident in Shrewsbury recreation ground

Around 6pm on Sunday July 14 a woman was walking her dog in Greenfields recreation park in Shrewsbury when another dog was off its lead and attacked her animal.

The dog is described as a Bull Terrier, Staffordshire or Pit Bull type breed and possibly a grey and beige colour and was wearing a red harness.

Officers are keen to identify the owner of the dog who is described as a white male, around 5ft 8, with brown hair. He was using a dog training whistle or squeaker.

Anyone who knows who the dog belongs to or has information that would help with our enquiries please contact us via Tell us about part of the website quoting 00423_i of 14 July.