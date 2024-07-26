Watch: Bikers pay their respects as motorcyclist killed in crash takes 'last ride'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

David McCreadie died on June 21 when his black KTM 1290 Superduke was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Focus near Shrewsbury on the B4380 Emstrey Bank, towards Atcham.

Two strangers, Lorna Harding and her daughter Cari, from Admaston, stayed with the father of two as medics worked to save him but he died while holding their hands.

The family of Mr McCreadie have since thanked the pair for staying with him in his final moments.

Dave McCreadie

The funeral for the popular 45-year-old, who was a member of two clubs - The Lost Boys and Midlands Riders - and was part of a wider community of motorcyclists, saw bikers from across the UK come to pay their respects.

The funeral of Shropshire motorcyclist Dave McCreadie

The funeral of Shropshire motorcyclist Dave McCreadie

The motorcyclist met in Ironbridge at around 12.30pm before following the funeral procession as it left Mr McCreadie's home in Broseley and made its way to Telford Crematorium.

The funeral of Shropshire motorcyclist Dave McCreadie

The funeral of Shropshire motorcyclist Dave McCreadie

A picture of Mr McCreadie and flowers forming his nickname 'Nobby' decorated the hearse, which was flanked by motorcycle outriders as it made its way to Telford, for what brother Alex McCreadie called David's “last ride”.

Motorcyclists had come from as far as Essex to pay their respects ahead of a service held at 1.30pm.

Bikers turn out for the funeral of Shropshire motorcyclist Dave McCreadie

Bikers turn out for the funeral of Shropshire motorcyclist Dave McCreadie

Following the crash on June 21, a man in his 30s was arrested by West Mercia Police on suspicion of causing dangerous driving. He remains on bail pending further enquiries.

A Justgiving page has been set up by the biker community and has raised more than £4,000 for Mr McCreadie's family.

Bikers turn out for the funeral of Shropshire motorcyclist Dave McCreadie

If you wish to donate, you can find it at: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Dave-Mccreadie