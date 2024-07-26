Car driver 'cut free' and taken to hospital after crash with lorry in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to the scene on Stafford Park 1, Telford, at around 1.10pm on Friday.

Tailbacks began to form as fire crews from Telford Central used cutters and spreaders to free a casualty from the crashed car.

Images taken at the scene showed a badly damaged Vauxhall Corsa on the back of a flatbed truck at the junction with Stafford Court, with at least one ambulance present.

Tailbacks following the crash

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the driver of the car had been taken to hospital, his injuries were not thought to be serious.

They said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Stafford Park 1, Stafford Park in Telford at 1.10pm. An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a car and a lorry had been involved in a collision.

"The driver of the car, a man, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

The crash in Stafford Park

West Mercia temporarily shut Stafford Park 1 after the crash, leading to tailbacks in the area, before the road was reopened at around 2.30pm.