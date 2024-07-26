Murder probe into death of woman found in River Severn is dropped

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Natalie Dean from Ford, near Shrewsbury, was found in the water outside Llanidloes, Powyson on May 28 last year. A 46-year-old man was arrested on on suspicion of murder days after her death but later bailed pending further investigation.

That investigation is now complete and Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed to the Shropshire Star on Friday that no further action against the man will take place.

Natalie Dean

A spokesperson said: “The investigation is now complete. In this matter no further action will be taken against the man arrested.

“As such this investigation will be referred to His Majesty’s Coroner for Powys.”