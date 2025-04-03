Councillor meets with Newport secondary school leaders to discuss 'multiple issues' raised by residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Newport's deputy mayor, Councillor Thomas Janke met with senior leaders at Burton Borough School this week after he was made aware of "multiple issues" at the school.

In a post on Thursday, March 27, Mr Janke revealed that he had approached the school regarding "complaints of bullying, SEND provision, staff shortages and medical issues being dismissed".

The councillor said he held a "constructive and positive" discussion with the chairman of the board of governors to find out how the school issues moving forward.

Mr Janke then met with principal at Burton Borough School, Caroline Bedford on Monday, and said he was pleased to see the school's "commitment to addressing concerns".

A following post said he has "every confidence" that the school will improve.

Burton Borough School in Newport. Picture: Many Jones.

Burton Borough School principal, Caroline Bedford said: "Our senior team had a very positive and constructive meeting with Councillor Janke, where we discussed a wide range of issues. We were able to talk him through the improvement plans put in place by the Learning Community Trust, and our commitment to be a school which the people of Newport can be proud of.

"We already have a good working partnership with the Town Council, and want to play an important role in the local community."

Councillor Janke added: "Residents raised a number of concerns regarding Burton Borough School, which in my position as ward councillor and as a farther, had an honest and productive meeting with the school head and trust.

"The school appear open and proactive in addressing these issues, demonstrating their commitment to both students and the wider community. I’m confident that through continued collaboration and community support, we can find positive solutions. I’ll continue to work closely with the school and residents to support improvements where needed."