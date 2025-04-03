Jury out on teenage motorist accused of killing girlfriend, 17, by dangerous driving in Shawbury crash
The jury has been sent out to decide if a teenage motorist who killed his girlfriend in a crash is guilty of causing her death by dangerous driving.
Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Logan Addison, aged 19, was “going like f***” before crashing his Volkswagen Golf into an electricity pole in Shawbury, killing 17-year-old Lily-May Vaughan, who was in the front passenger seat.
Addison, who broke his back in seven places and fractured his neck in the collision, had already pleaded guilty to causing Miss Vaughan’s death by careless driving. This trial was to determine whether his driving was “dangerous”, in other words, did it fall “far below the standard of a careful and competent driver”.
Judge Deni Mathews sent the jury out at 12.12pm after hearing closing remarks from prosecutor Peter McCartney and defence barrister Daffyd Roberts, as well delivering his own summary of the case and giving legal directions.
The court had earlier been told that Addison, of Hazels Road, Shawbury, “revved, dumped the clutch and wheel-spun” away from the Shawbury town centre traffic lights onto a 1.2 mile road, known locally as “Parry’s Lane” on February 4, 2023.