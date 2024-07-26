Lorry overturns on busy A5 roundabout at Oswestry
Police in Oswestry are telling motorists to avoid a busy roundabout following reports of an overturned lorry.
West Mercia Police said at around 6pm the lorry overturned on the Mile End roundabout.
In a post on X (Twitter), Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "We're getting reports of a lorry overturned on the Mile End roundabout. Traffic's heavy please avoid the area."